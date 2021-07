MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a Miami police officer was injured in a crash.

According to authorities, a City of Miami Police Sergeant was in his marked vehicle when he was struck by another car.

It happened at the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and 11th Avenue.

The sergeant was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition with possible head injuries, police said.

There has been no word on if the second driver will be facing any charges.