Man wanted in assault with firearm in Miami Beach lived in West Park with 11 weapons, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found 11 weapons on July 15 in a home in West Park.
WEST PARK, Fla. – A law enforcement team went to a house in West Park in search of Risson Beaubrun and they found him, 11 firearms, bullets, high capacity magazines, ballistic vests with rifle plates, and oxycodone, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Beaubrun, 27, and three others were wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm in Miami Beach. Officers arrested the other three in Aventura, Miramar, and Pembroke Pines.

Officers arrested Beaubrun on July 15 at 112 Newton Rd. There was a convicted felon inside the house who was also arrested, according to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO.

The Miami Beach Police Department worked with the BSO SWAT/Fugitive Task Force and the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response unit, also known as VIPER, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Taskforce.

This is a developing story.

