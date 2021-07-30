Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

1 arrested, several others detained during narcotics investigation in West Park

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, West Park, Crime
WEST PARK, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning and several others were detained after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a narcotics warrant at a home in West Park.

Several people in handcuffs were seen sitting on a sidewalk outside the home on Virginia Street, but a deputy at the scene told Local 10 News that those people had not been arrested.

One man who is facing charges in connection with the warrant was placed into the backseat of a deputy’s vehicle.

Michael Bates, who was among those who were detained and released, told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that they were treated unfairly.

“We was at home just having a good time, the police come, bust our windows open, kicked our door down – all this over some assumptions,” he said.

Bates showed Anwer a copy of the narcotics warrant, which gave authorities the right to search the home and seize anything related to the weighing, packaging or sale of cocaine, meth or marijuana.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

