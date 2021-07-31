Partly Cloudy icon
Rescue workers treat several passengers waiting to board cruise ship at Port Everglades

BSO Fire Rescue said passengers needed to be cooled down

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Passengers waiting to board a cruise at Port Everglades are treated by BSO Fire Rescue.
Passengers waiting to board a cruise at Port Everglades are treated by BSO Fire Rescue. (Alan L Alfaro)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Passengers waiting to board a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale received treatment from rescue workers due to the heat.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that they treated patients at the port but did not have to transport any to a hospital.

Passengers on social media indicated they were waiting to board the Celebrity Edge.

BSO Fire Rescue said the patients needed to be cooled. Temperatures at the port reached the lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

According to Port Everglades’ public schedule, the Celebrity Edge is scheduled to depart at 7 p.m. Saturday.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

