Rescue workers treat several passengers waiting to board cruise ship at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Passengers waiting to board a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale received treatment from rescue workers due to the heat.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that they treated patients at the port but did not have to transport any to a hospital.

Passengers on social media indicated they were waiting to board the Celebrity Edge.

@celebrityedge this is completely ridiculous!!! Having us wait outside in this heat for over 2 hours. People collapsing requiring medical attention and no one really knows what’s going on. We should all be compensated!!! pic.twitter.com/4P4d3dU5nZ — Anonymous A (@AlanLAlfaro) July 31, 2021

BSO Fire Rescue said the patients needed to be cooled. Temperatures at the port reached the lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

According to Port Everglades’ public schedule, the Celebrity Edge is scheduled to depart at 7 p.m. Saturday.