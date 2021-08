(The New York Times)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON D.C. – The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing on Monday to provide an update on its pandemic response efforts.

Participants included Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The full briefing can be viewed below: