U.S. Border Patrol agents say six Cuban migrants were aboard this boat when they came ashore in Monroe County.

MARATHON, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended six Cuban migrants who came ashore near Marathon Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and said the migrants were on board a homemade boat.

The migrants are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

No other details were released.