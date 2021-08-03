Cloudy icon
Norman Brothers Produce will close its doors this weekend

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Norman Brothers Produce in Miami will close its doors permanently
MIAMI – From handspun milkshakes to gourmet meals, a South Florida landmark is officially closing its doors this weekend.

In a post on social media, Norman Brothers Produce announced they would be officially closing their doors this Sunday, August 8, 20221 at 5 p.m.

Back in May, the market with “The Fresh Approach” announced the sale of their site to a developer who plans to build an assisted living facility.

The family owned business, located at 7621 S.W. 87 Ave in Miami, has been part of the South Florida community for more than 50 years, selling local, fresh produce, meats and homemade baked goods.

