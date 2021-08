PLANTATION, Fla. – Crews rushed into action after a fire broke out inside a house in Plantation on Saturday morning.

The damaged home is located on the 5000 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they inflicted too much damage to the home.

The garage and parts of the roof sustained smoke damage.

Authorities said all occupants made it out of the house and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.