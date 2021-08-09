Crooks clean out Miami-Dade home undergoing renovations while owners were on vacation

Thieves clean out home undergoing renovations while owners were out of town

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of thieves targeted a home in Northwest Miami-Dade that they knew would be an easy target.

That’s because the home was under construction and the owners were out of town.

The crime took about 30 minutes. They walked onto the property that is undergoing renovations and made their way inside before backed up a stolen box truck to take everything of value.

Home surveillance video captured the cooks outside the Palm Springs North home just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Surveillance video captures two crooks breaking into a Miami-Dade home while its owners were on vacation. (WPLG)

When the two thieves were on the property and realized no one was home, they weren’t deterred by the surveillance system.

They simply walked around back and broke in through a window.

The homeowner, Isael Prieto, told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that they took everything of value inside.

“All our light fixtures, our final plumbing fixtures that we had just changed for decorative, toilets, all our appliances, our oven, our dishwasher, they took my nest off of the wall,” he said.

Ad

Prieto said his home has been undergoing renovations for the past few months.

He was on vacation with his family when he noticed his cameras went offline.

Once they returned home, he realized his home had been broken into.

“They nailed us really,” Prieto said. “As I walk in, everything is gone. Completely gone.”

While the house still had much more work before it would be completed, Prieto said the home is where he planned to be, his forever home.

The community a place where he felt secure with his wife and son.

That was until this happened.

“You feel violated,” he said. “We just want for somebody to pay for this. It’s not even about anything else, it is really just about the safety of the community.”

The two men captured in surveillance video appear to be on the older side.

Anyone who thinks they recognize them, or that has any information about the crime, is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.