Family distraught after hit and run crash sends father of 2 girls to ICU

Aftermath of a hit and run crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

MIAMI – A South Florida family is making a plea for help after a loved one was badly injured in a hit and run crash.

RJ Otero was on his way to work around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 when his vehicle was hit on the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

His wife, Natalie Alvarez, told Local 10 News she is lost right now without her husband.

“I swear, I keep thinking he is going to walk through the door,” she said.

Otero is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital fighting for his life.

After the crash, Alvarez said receiving the news was gut wrenching, not knowing if her husband was going to live or die.

“I finally got a hold of somebody who told me he was alive,” she said. “Ryder Trauma Center. Excruciating three hours of my life.”

Alvarez said Otero is the rock of the family, the ultimate father to his two daughters and loved by all who know him.

“He’s usually my go-to person for everything, and I don’t have him now,” she said. “He’s the person, he takes care of everything.”