Local News

Brazen burglar uses pickup truck to rip ATM out of convenience store

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Thief uses pickup truck to steal ATM.
Thief uses pickup truck to steal ATM. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Palm Beach County are searching for an ATM thief.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, a suspect used a front-end loader to forcibly gain entry to the Haverhill Food Mart located on the 5900 block of N. Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Once inside the business, authorities said the suspect used a white Ford pickup truck to pull an ATM machine out of the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

