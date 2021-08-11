Brazen burglar uses pickup truck to rip ATM out of convenience store

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Palm Beach County are searching for an ATM thief.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, a suspect used a front-end loader to forcibly gain entry to the Haverhill Food Mart located on the 5900 block of N. Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Once inside the business, authorities said the suspect used a white Ford pickup truck to pull an ATM machine out of the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.