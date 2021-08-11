Military family hurts: Unvaccinated ‘soulmates’ die of COVID in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Andrea Green was serving in the U.S. Navy in Spain when she learned both of her parents, who both served in the U.S. military, were sick with COVID in south Miami-Dade County.

She said everyone in the family described Mr. and Mrs. Green as “soulmates” who were meant to be together forever. They had been married for more than three decades when they both died of COVID. Neither of them had the protection of the vaccine.

David Green, right died of complications with COVID on Aug. 4th. He was 68. Andrea Green also died of COVID on Sunday. She was 59. (GoFundMe)

Her father, David Green, a U.S. Navy veteran, didn’t tell her he had been battling cancer for about two months when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. He died of complications with COVID on Aug. 4th. He was 68.

“They were not allowing any visitors, so it just crushed me to know that he was going through that stuff alone,” Andrea Green said.

Her mother, also named Andrea Green, a retired registered nurse practitioner with a career in the U.S. military, suffered blood clots while Jackson Health System doctors were treating her for COVID.

Ad

“Covid gave her blood clots, both of her legs, her arms, one in her artery on her heart, and one here on her neck and one in her brain,” the grieving daughter said.

Andrea Green, a retired registered nurse practitioner with a career in the U.S. military, died of complications with COVID on Aug. 8 in Miami-Dade County. (Courtesy of the Green family)

The 59-year-old grandmother died on Sunday. The Green family wasn’t prepared to have both their matriarch and patriarch be hospitalized at Jackson South Medical Center and then die at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“My parents, David Green and Andrea Green, were two decent hard working individuals of the military that has always provided for our family and others as well. They raised us to be selfless and strong. I followed my father foot steps into the Navy and while I was deployed away in Spain I received the worse phone call anyone on the planet could ever imagine,” their grief-stricken daughter wrote on Monday in the “Help me raise money to bury my parents” GoFundMe page.

Ad

More on the coronavirus pandemic