WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Fred radar, track and forecast cone

The Local 10 Weather Authority lets you keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fred as it moves through the Caribbean and has South Florida in its forecasted path.

The system may weaken after crossing the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, but it is still tracking toward South Florida and could bring 4+ inches of rain to the region this weekend.

South Florida remains in the cone of concern and should be ready for the possibility of winds at 40 mph or stronger on Friday.

