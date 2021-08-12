Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Large structure fire in Hallandale Beach causes massive power outage

Over 1,000 FPL customers were left without power due to the multiple alarm fire

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to battle a large blaze that broke out Wednesday night in Hallandale Beach.

Authorities said they were called to fight the commercial structure fire just before 10 p.m.

The fire was located on the 600 block of Pembroke Road.

Parts of Pembroke Road were closed as crews battled the flames; to the east at Northwest 8th Avenue and to the west at Northwest 4th Avenue.

The fire also caused a major power outage in the area.

FPL said a power grid had to be shut down due to the fire and around 1,000 customers were without service.

