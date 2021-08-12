‘Love and Hip Hop Miami’ star accused of beating girlfriend at Brickell apartment building

MIAMI – “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star Christopher Michael Harty, who has dubbed himself the “Fresh Prince of South Beach,” was arrested Wednesday after an incident involving his girlfriend at his Brickell apartment building.

According to his arrest report, the incident occurred on July 22.

Miami police said Harty, 31, and the victim have been dating since May 2020.

Authorities said the victim went to Harty’s apartment building to drop off his shoes and tossed them at him when he opened the door.

According to the police report, Harty then pulled the victim inside the apartment by her backpack, slammed her to the floor and punched her in the mouth.

Police said he also smacked the woman in the back of the head with an open hand and dragged her by her hair, prohibiting her from being able to leave the apartment.

According to the report, the victim was eventually able to break away from Harty and leave the apartment.

Authorities said neighbors helped the woman down the stairwell to the 14th floor, at which time she went to enter the elevator but saw that Harty was inside.

Police said Harty grabbed the victim and tried to pull her into the elevator to take her back to his apartment, but the victim broke free from his grasp while the neighbors ordered him to stop.

Once in the lobby area, the victim called police.

Authorities said she suffered minor scratches and bruises on several parts of her body, including her lip, neck, chest, arms and legs.

Harty faces charges of kidnapping and battery. He appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.