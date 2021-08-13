Avid cyclist left without an arm after hit-and-run in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A father’s two daughters are extremely distraught after their father was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle to work in Tamarac.

According to police, 67-year-old Winston Copeland was riding his bicycle to work at McDonald’s just before 7 a.m on August 6 along the eastbound bike lane of West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

“Upon arrival, they determined he was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle fled the scene,” says Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Chandler Greetham.

Unfortunately, the impact was so severe, it required the amputation of his right arm. This is especially tragic since Copeland is an avid cyclist, who even used to participate in cross country cycling in Jamaica for years.

“He’s a human being and was left on the side of the street, and that is not okay,” says his daughter Fulaine Smith.

Police say the driver responsible was driving a silver Nissan Pathfinder, which was heading eastbound at the time of the collision.

Ad

The driver of the vehicle then took off without ever checking on Copeland, leaving him on the street to die.

“The fact he was left so long before he got emergency services, you know, that is the most heartbreaking part of the whole thing,” says Greetham.

The sisters say it breaks their heart because their father is an avid cyclist and hard worker.

“Cycling is like second nature to him,” says Smith. “He enjoys it. He used to do cross country cycling in Jamaica.”

“He has been riding his bike for 40 something years,” added his other daughter, Shannon Copeland.

Now, Copeland’s daughters have a message for whoever was behind the wheel.

“Whoever did this, you need to come forward. You need to right this wrong.”

If you have any information, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.