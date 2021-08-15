Elderly woman rushed to hospital after her Miami home is riddled with bullets

MIAMI – A woman in Miami was shot when her home was sprayed with bullets.

Family members told Local 10 News that woman, who police said was 85 years old, was shot in the leg and had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said she is listed in stable condition.

This all happened at a home located on Northwest 45th Street.

Police officers were at the scene Sunday morning, searching for clues and speaking to neighbors.

A family member said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday and that the home was shot more than 50 times.

He said the only person injured was the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.