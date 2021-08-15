Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Elderly woman rushed to hospital after her Miami home is riddled with bullets

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Shooting in Miami sends elderly woman to hospital
Shooting in Miami sends elderly woman to hospital

MIAMI – A woman in Miami was shot when her home was sprayed with bullets.

Family members told Local 10 News that woman, who police said was 85 years old, was shot in the leg and had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said she is listed in stable condition.

This all happened at a home located on Northwest 45th Street.

Police officers were at the scene Sunday morning, searching for clues and speaking to neighbors.

A family member said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday and that the home was shot more than 50 times.

He said the only person injured was the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Parker Branton joined Local 10 News in January 2019 as a reporter. He was born and raised in Rome, Georgia, but now loves living on the sunny beaches of South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter