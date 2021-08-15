Hallandale Beach condo in need of immediate repairs, 370 units could be evacuated

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A Hallandale Beach condo building is undergoing repairs in order to avoid a forced evacuation of hundreds of residents.

City officials said an engineer’s report from June for the Olympus Towers and Marina found numerous issues, such as spalled concrete and exposed rebar.

On Friday, officials posted a Building Safety Advisory Notice, giving the building a 48-hour deadline to complete the repairs.

According to the city, the building retained a professional engineer, hired a contractor and ordered necessary materials, and precautionary work began Saturday morning.

If the work is not completed by Sunday, residents would have to leave.

An evacuation order would affect all 370 unites in the building.

The city said it expects the work to be completed and receive an engineer’s report inspecting the repairs ahead of the deadline.