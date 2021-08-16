Carjacking outside Mount Sinai Medical Center leads to bailout, active search in Miami

A vehicle stolen in a carjacking outside Mount Sinai Medical Center was later abandoned in Miami.

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are on the lookout after a carjacking took place outside a hospital.

According to Miami Beach police, officers responded to a call of a carjacking at Mount Sinai Medical Center at approximately 4:48 p.m. Monday.

The subject took off in a Toyota Highlander, police said.

Soon after, there was an active scene in the City of Miami where the subject abandoned the stolen vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.