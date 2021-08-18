Ex-school cop Scot Peterson emotional after hearing on Parkland shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A former school resource officer accused of not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman was killing students and teachers broke into tears speaking after a court hearing Wednesday morning.

“I’ll never forget the day,” Scot Peterson said of the Feb. 14, 2018 Parkland mass shooting. “Not only kids died. I had friends that died. Never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die knowing that animal was up in the building. Never.”

There are seven counts of neglect and a perjury charge that Peterson’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh wants dismissed. He argued in the hearing that his client is not a caregiver — a parent, adult household member or teacher — and therefore shouldn’t be charged with child neglect.

“We said as a matter of law he should never have been charged under a neglect statute which holds responsible parents, teachers, kidnappers, babysitters — but not resource officers. It’s very clear in the statute that law enforcement officers do not apply,” Eiglarsh said outside the courtroom.

He also argued that a perjury charge should be dropped because when Peterson was questioned about the school shooting he was stating an opinion on the shoot, such as how many gunshots he heard, not facts.

The prosecutor argues that school resource officers are different from regular police officers, as they are tasked with training civilians and dealing with teachers. Peterson was tasked with securing the property there and his role was of protecting children, the prosecution argued.

A judge has to decide whether to dismiss the charges. Another hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Anthony Borges, who was critically injured but survived the school shooting, was in court with his parents and his family’s attorney Wednesday. The judge said it was not appropriate to hear from the family in this particular hearing but he was not opposed to it in general.

Peterson claims that while he was radioing for help, he didn’t know where confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz was.

Surveillance video showed that he never entered the building to engage Cruz while the killings were happening.