Mexican theme park group purchases the Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Sold! The Miami Seaquarium will soon be in new hands.

The marine park, which has been a staple of Virginia Key for nearly 70 years, will be part of The Dolphin Company theme park group based in Mexico.

Miami Seaquarium is in the process of becoming part of our family with more than 30 Parks and Habitats worldwide!

We can’t wait to welcome Miami Seaquariums' associates, marine fauna and visitors.

The theme park group manages more than 30 parks and habitats around the world. Including three in Florida. Including GulfWorld in Panama City Beach, Dolphin Connection in Duck Key and Marineland in St. Augustine.

Lolita the killer whale will remain at the marine theme park. The southern killer whale is one of the longest living orcas in captivity and many groups, like the Lummi Nation, have said, after more than 50 years, it’s time for her to retire.

The Miami Seaquarium has said in the past, that disease is a danger to both her and wild whales. They have also said Lolita is loved and is well cared for and that she would not survive the long journey to the Pacific Northwest.

No specific details of the sale have been revealed. The sale is expected to be official by the end of the year.