Police: 2 people shot while driving in Opa-locka

Two people shot while traveling in a vehicle in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night in Opa-locka.

According to authorities, the two victims were traveling in a vehicle when someone opened fire.

It happened near the intersection of Burlington Street and 22nd Court just before 9 p.m.

Both were struck in the lower parts of their bodies and rushed to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Local 10 News arrived at the scene and saw more than a dozen shell casings on the ground and a car riddled with bullets.

Two people were shot while traveling in a vehicle in Opa-locka. (WPLG)

Police said they do not believe that this is a road rage shooting.

Opa-locka police said they were working with Miami-Dade police and that two robbery suspects currently in custody are possibly connected to the shooting.

Detectives are actively working the case.

Authorities have not released any information or description of any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.