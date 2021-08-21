Two-vehicle crash turns deadly after Corvette slams into Miami-Dade restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after a crash involving two vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade County ended with one car partially inside a popular restaurant.
It happened at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.
A Corvette was found crashed into the side of Duffy’s Tavern. It nearly hit the owner, who was working inside at the time of the accident.
After hitting the building, the car burst into flames.
The restaurant owner rushed in with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the fire until first responders arrived.
Witnesses told Local 10 News the Corvette was going fast and clipped a van, which ended up flipped over on its side.
The driver of the van was not injured and told Local 10 News he was attempting to make a left turn when the Corvette hit him.
Authorities have not released any information on the victim who died.