Two-vehicle crash turns deadly after Corvette slams into Miami-Dade restaurant

Deadly crash in Miami-Dade after Corvette slams into popular restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after a crash involving two vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade County ended with one car partially inside a popular restaurant.

It happened at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Corvette was found crashed into the side of Duffy’s Tavern. It nearly hit the owner, who was working inside at the time of the accident.

A Corvette crashed into a Miami-Dade restaurant after being involved in a two-vehicle crash. (WPLG)

After hitting the building, the car burst into flames.

The restaurant owner rushed in with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the fire until first responders arrived.

Witnesses told Local 10 News the Corvette was going fast and clipped a van, which ended up flipped over on its side.

The driver of the van was not injured and told Local 10 News he was attempting to make a left turn when the Corvette hit him.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim who died.