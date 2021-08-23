‘High risk’ cruise passengers may want to reconsider, CDC says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control issued a warning that some groups should avoid traveling on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status.

The groups include older adults, people who are immunocompromised or have certain medical issues, including people who are overweight.

This comes as cruise lines have been trying to launch a comeback after more than a year and a half shutdown because of COVID-19.

Cruise industry expert Stewart Chiron said he believes cruising is safe, and people with major medical issues should avoid traveling anyway.

“People who are experiencing or who are susceptible to severe illnesses shouldn’t just not be cruising, they shouldn’t be traveling at all,” Chiron said. “I’m actually on my fifth cruise since June and I feel very safe. I feel safer on a cruise ship than I would at home, going to the grocery store, being on an airplane, going to a hotel.”

Carnival and Royal Caribbean told Local 10 News in emails that the new guidance is sensible and consistent with their own policies to keep guests healthy.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines wrote: “The updated advice from CDC is consistent with longstanding CLIA [Cruise Lines International Association] member practices, including the recommendation that those with increased risk of serious illness consult with their doctors prior to any form of travel.”