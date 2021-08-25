2-year-old found floating in water near Seventh Avenue Bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found floating in the water in Fort Lauderdale.

“‘How in the hell could this happen?’ That’s all I was thinking. ‘Whose baby is this? How did this happen?’” one witness, Lawrence Ham, told Local 10 News.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the toddler was found in the water near the Seventh Avenue Bridge.

“We were hanging out here on the boat and we heard a lady screaming out for somebody’s name,” Edgar Caceras said. “She asked us if we had seen a toddler or a little boy walking around. My friend and I got off the boat and started helping her look.”

Caceras said the woman was distraught and he offered her a ride back to her place when he saw her walking home, but she told him she lived nearby and didn’t need help.

“Right away when I realized that she went into her place, I wanted to see where she went into so I could call the cops and tell them where to go, because I realized she hadn’t called the cops,” Caceras said.

First responders confirmed that the toddler was in cardiac arrest when he was found, and said they transported him to a local hospital.

“To see the CPR, it was traumatizing,” Ham said.

No other details were immediately released.