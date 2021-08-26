Man driving stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit that ends in crash, arrest in Miramar

Man leads Florida Highway Patrol officers on speed chase that ends in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A subject driving a stolen car from the Fort Myers area led police on a pursuit across South Florida that ended in Miramar with a crash and an arrest.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it all began on Thursday, when a 2019, white, F-150 Ford pickup truck was stolen out of the Fort Myers area.

The suspect then drove the vehicle eastbound, and then southbound, on I-75 in Fort Myers heading south to Miramar.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) units from Troop F Fort Myers made contact with the vehicle at around the 80 mile post and attempted stop him.

However, that is when the vehicle fled the area and a pursuit ensued.

FHP units followed the vehicle until it exited off Miramar Parkway westbound until the subject crashed the pickup truck in the area of Dykes Road.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by one of the two FHP units that were involved in the chase.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is a black male who is 22 years of age.

Ad

The subject was placed under arrest without further incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.