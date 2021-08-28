Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Miami-Dade County opens 24-hour free COVID testing site

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Cars line up at a COVID-19 testing site at Tropical Park, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is providing free coronavirus tests 24 hours a day and seven days a week at Tropical Park.

Nomi Health is running the drive-thru site, at 7900 SW 40 St., in the Olympia Heights neighborhood, and offering both the Antigen Rapid Test and the PCR Nasal Swab Test. There will be limited capacity Aug. 30-31.

“We want to make sure our community has access to all the tools they need to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible if you haven’t yet to help us stop the spread,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

Tropical Park also has a Florida Department of Health site that is administering free monoclonal antibody treatment, which can prevent severe illness and hospitalization to people who are high-risk.

