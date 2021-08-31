Alligator attack after Ida: Man killed in his flooded yard

People move in boat on flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SLIDELL, La. – A 71-year-old man is missing and presumed dead, after his wife said he was attacked by an alligator in Hurricane Ida’s floodwater in his own backyard.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff officials, a woman in Slidell called in to report her husband was attacked and apparently killed by an alligator on Monday, when he was walking in floodwaters to check on his property after the storm.

She told deputies she heard commotion outside and saw her husband being attacked by the alligator and was able to pull him away. She said she got in a small boat and went for help and when she returned, he was gone.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

***STPSO Investigating After Apparent Alligator Attack*** The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 30, 2021

To read this story in Spanish, click here.