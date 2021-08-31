Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Puppy thieves caught on camera snatching Samoyed from Davie pet store

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Puppy stolen from Petland in Davie.
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a pair of puppy thieves who were caught committing the crime on camera.

In the video, a woman wearing white can be seen walking out of Petland on West State Road 84 in Davie.

Employees said the woman, who appeared to be pregnant, and another man had just filled out paperwork to buy a puppy after arriving at the store around 2:40 p.m Monday.

The second suspect can be seen playing with the puppy, when less than a minute later, he casually walks away with the pup before running out of the store.

Employees said the female suspect had driven a vehicle to the store’s entrance and was waiting when the man came out with the dog.

The stolen puppy is a 10-week-old Samoyed named Sammy.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

