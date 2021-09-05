Police investigating man’s death after body found on bench of Lauderhill condo complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating a death in Broward County after a body was found.

Details were limited as officers were still investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

The body was found at the Manors of Inverrary condo complex located at 4164 Inverrary Drive.

Neighbors told Local 10 News a resident from the second floor of the building found the man dead on a bench.

Officers were quick to the scene but they have yet to release the identity of the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.