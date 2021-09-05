Partly Cloudy icon
Police searching for missing 33-year-old woman from Miramar

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miramar, Hollywoood, Broward County
Authorities searching for missing Miramar woman who is possibly endangered.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Miramar.

Police are searching for 33-year-old Michelle Cuevas, who is believed to be endangered.

She was last seen on Friday around Young Circle in Hollywood.

Detectives said she may be driving a 2021 black Kia Forte with Florida license plate number QYZ-U16.

Anyone with information about Cuevas or who thinks they may have seen her is urged to contact Miramar Police Det. Mark Moretti at 954-602-4184 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

