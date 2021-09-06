Investigation begins as drugs offloaded to shore near Haulover Inlet

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Drugs appear to have landed ashore near the Haulover Inlet.

According to Miami-Dade Police, their officers are assisting Bal Harbour Police with drugs that have come ashore near 200 Bal Bay Drive in Bal Harbour.

The incident began when a boat was intercepted in the water way behind a gated community in Bal Habour with a handful of people on board the vessel. Then, officials moved the vessel to the Haulover Marina at the Haulover Inlet

It is unclear if said people on the vessel were arrested or taken into custody. Officials believe there were five men on the boat.

At around noon, piles of drugs in white bags appeared on the dock near the Haulover Inlet.

A witness who was caught off guard spoke to Local 10 News. “We got here, and we were getting ready to dock, waiting for the other group to get here, and police starting coming telling us to get out of the dock,” he says. “We thought it was a typical Labor Day thing, but nah — the emergency kept escalating, and they told everyone to get out of the area. They pulled the boat over, and now it’s just empty.”

Ad

This is an active law enforcement investigation involving multiple agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This story is being updated.