Train crashes into car that was stuck on tracks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A car was stuck on train tracks in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, as soon after a train came by and struck the car, sending it rolling away until it struck a car parked nearby.

Fortunately, everyone who was inside the car was able to get out before the train arrived.

No injuries were reported, though the car was badly damaged.

The car was eventually towed away.