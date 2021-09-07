Woman made bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale airport when she wasn’t allowed to board, BSO says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 46-year-old woman threatened there was a bomb in her checked luggage when she was told she couldn’t board a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of her late arrival at the gate, authorities say.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday in Terminal 3 at FLL.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane, which had been taxiing on the runway, as the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad investigated. The FBI was also contacted.

BSO found no actual threat but arrested Marina Verbitsky, of Chicago.

She is being held at the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale and faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, authorities say.

Verbitsky appeared in court Tuesday. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she must undergo a mental health evaluation.