Moe’s Southwest Grill, Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

ALL the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***AL BASHA GRILL

1533 WASHINGTON AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches under dry rack shelf above 3 compartment sink. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on wall in front dining area. Observed approximately 3 live roaches on wall at kitchen entrance door and 1 live roach under prep table next to kitchen entrance. Observed 1 live roach on kitchen floor.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed hood filter soiled with debris. Observed bottom shelf under flat top table soiled with grease accumulation and food debris. Observed soiled reach in coolers and reach in freezer gaskets, door handles, and exterior surfaces throughout kitchen area.”

***MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

2400 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 4 rodent droppings on aluminum food containers on storage rack in prep area 4 droppings on hand wash soaps stored on rack in prep area. Approximately 20 dropping under front counter close to steamtable.”

“Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed multiple beverages stored in ice machine.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed multiple beverages stored in ice machine.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed wet wiping clothed store in hand wash sink in prep area.”

***LAS VEGAS CUBAN CUISINE

15941 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 9/1/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Observed fly tape over expo station prep table in kitchen area. Advised operator to relocate to another area. 2.) Insect control device used to electrocute or stun insects not designed to retain insect within the device. Observed in rear kitchen area. Observed accumulation of dead flies stuck to wall above and around bug zapper. 3.) Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Observed at rear kitchen door.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 flies in dish area landing on dirty dishes. Observed 3 flies landing on various clean plates and rolling cart. Observed 2 flies landing on dish rack on shelving unit. Observed 1 fly in dry storage area landing on rolling cart. Observed 2 flies landing on door in storage area. Observed 1 fly landing on bag of croutons. Observed 3 flies landing on bottle of caramel syrup. Observed approximately 2 flies landing on dirty dishes in triple sink in rear kitchen area. Observed 1 fly landing on clean hanging pot in rear kitchen area. Observed 2 flies landing on sealed bin of plantain chips at expo line. Advised operator to kill flies and sanitize all areas. Operator attempted to kill flies and sanitize areas. Repeat violation. 2.) Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed fly tape throughout kitchen area, in need of replacement. Advised operator to replace with new tape. Operator started replacing fly tape.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed Sliced portioned ham and cheese, media noche sandwich 49-51°F Cooling at 11:20am. Per operator, made yesterday . Observed chicken noodle soup (45-46°F - Cooling) at 12:15pm. Per operator, made yesterday.; cooked lamb (46°F - Cooling) at 12:20pm Per operator, made yesterday. Observed items portioned/ stored in a manner that won’t allow for effective cooling. Educated operator and emailed cooling guide. See Stop Sale. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed Sliced portioned ham and cheese, media noche sandwich 49-51°F Cooling at 11:20am. Per operator, made yesterday. Observed chicken noodle soup (45-46°F - Cooling) at 12:15pm. Per operator, made yesterday.; cooked lamb (46°F - Cooling) at 12:20pm Per operator, made yesterday. Observed items portioned/ stored in a manner that won’t allow for effective cooling. Educated operator and emailed cooling guide. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. After 3 attempts, observed dish machine chlorine sanitizer at 0pom. Advised operator to manually sanitize until unit is repaired. Operator has triple sink set up to 100ppm. Operator stated will contact service technician.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”