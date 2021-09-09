WATCH LIVE: Biden announces new vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is announcing a vaccine mandate that affects employers with more than 100 workers. The companies will have to test the unvaccinated once a week.

Biden said United Airlines and Walt Disney are among the companies that are already executing this policy.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is also doubling federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or on federal property as part of an “overarching objective” to “reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans.”

Biden said nursing home workers treating patients who have Medicaid or Medicare should also be vaccinated.

White House: Biden announces his Path Out of the Pandemic plan.