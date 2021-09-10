Surfside mayor gives tenants 45 days to leave his building in Miami Beach

These are two Google Street View frames of The Lois Apartments, at 2001 Bay Dr., in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Late Thursday night, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett released a copy of the letter that he said was sent to the tenants who live in the four-story building he owns in Miami Beach.

Burkett is giving the tenants 45 days to vacate the units at The Lois Apartments, at 2001 Bay Dr., in the Isle of Normandy, so much-needed construction can begin.

The building suffered hurricane damage in 2017, there were delays on city permits, and Burkett wants to complete the 40-year inspection early, according to the letter.