Venetian Causeway closed at Purdy Ave. due to water main break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Venetian Causeway was shut down Friday morning in both directions at Purdy Avenue as crews work to repair a wastewater main.

According to a news release, the only way to access the Venetian Islands at this time is via the westbound I-395/MacArthur Causeway or westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway.

From the Venetian Islands, the only way to access Miami Beach is via the eastbound I-395/MacArthur Causeway or eastbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway.

It’s unclear when the Venetian Causeway will be fully reopened.

Those affected may text MBTraffic to 888777 to receive real-time traffic updates.

Meanwhile, a “No Contact with Water” advisory for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal, as well as the area south of the Venetian Causeway remains in effect.

Officials say the kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park will remain closed until further notice.

