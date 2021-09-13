Recent restaurant issues: Raw sewage draining on floor, roach in the Cheetos, rodent and roach issues

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***REY’S PIZZA #10

1050 EAST 8TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/20/19

“Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed clog toilet in the men’s and ladies’ bathroom. Sewage from the toilet is draining on the floor. As per operator, they are not providing customers with access to the restrooms.”

“Operator does not permit customers to use bathroom. Observed one table blocking access for the customers to restroom area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked pasta (81°F - Hot Holding, reheated 165°F) next to the pizza oven in kitchen. Operator reheated the cooked pasta during the time of the inspection.”

Ad

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification Jorge Lopez. Operator provided food manager certification for Jorge Lopez before to finish the inspection.”

***BIG LOUIE’S PIZZERIA ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1990 EAST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 9/7/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 5 rodent droppings observed in under shelving in storage area between kitchen and dining rooms. Area contains bread and pizza boxes. Operator immediately removed droppings and cleaned/sanitized the area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 10 dead roaches observed under shelving and in sliding door area of a display case (not currently being used) in storage area between kitchen and dining. Area contains bread and pizza boxes. Operator removed the dead roaches and cleaned/sanitized the area.”

Ad

“Dented cans present. 1 - 13.75 oz. can Artichoke hearts, 1 - 10 oz. can baby clams, 1 - #10 can corn and 1 - #10 can red peppers. Reviewed proper procedures regarding dented cans with operator. See stop sale.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler - 3 pans lasagna (45-52°F). Per operator items were cooked yesterday and held in walk in overnight. Observed items covered and stacked. Reviewed proper cooling procedures with operator.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***BURBOWL

117 SE 3RD AVENUE

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the dry storage area: approximately 6+ live roaches crawling on the floor underneath a wheeled rack with bread. Observed in the prep area, under a chest reach in freezer: 4 live roaches crawling on the floor. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on the wall behind the prep table with the rice cooker with cooked rice for the customers. Observed on a rack with hot sauce bottles, baking soda, and truffle oil: 1 live roach crawling on and inside an open box of aluminum foil. Observed on the kitchen floor by the reach in cooler by the walk in cooler 4 live roaches crawling on the floor. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on the floor in front of the walk in cooler.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed the kitchen, by a prep table 2 dead roaches on the floor. Observed approximately 8+ dead roaches on the floor underneath the reach small reach in chest freezer. Observed approximately 10+ dead roaches on the floor in the dry storage area underneath a rack with barbecue sauce, pickle slices, vinegar, single service cups, bowls, and pineapple tidbits.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee touching with bare hands: a bowl with cooked mushrooms and a bowl cooked onions placed Saran Wrap on the containers.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee in the dry storage area wiping nose with forehand and pick up a knife, cut a bag of rice and poured the rice into a container.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed inside the reach in cooler in front of the cook line : raw chicken and raw beef stored above sliced cheese and cut lettuce. Discussed and provided handout for proper storage of food to the operator during the inspection.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed the reach in cooler next to the walk in cooler soiled with old food debris.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed in the kitchen area: floors soiled underneath the shelves, cook line, reach in coolers, prep tables, and chest reach in freezers in the entire kitchen. Observed the drain by the walk in cooler soiled with food debris and paper.”

Ad

***JENNIE’S KITCHEN

15327 NW 7TH AVENUE

GOLDEN GLADES AREA

ORDERED SHUT 9/7/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 1 dead roach inside a container of Cheetos on the front counter.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 rodent droppings inside container with clean utensils sitting on preparation table.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6 live roaches in an open box with napkins used for customers. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the plastic shelf next to the hand wash sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach inside a container of Cheetos on the front counter, approximately 12+ dead roaches on the kitchen floor behind reach in cooler/freezer, and the storage shelf. Observed 7+ dead roaches under front counter shelf, 5+ dead roaches on the floor inside women’s bathroom, 6 dead roaches on the floor inside the men’s bathroom, 4+ dead roaches in the plastic shelf next to the hand wash sink, and 2 dead roaches on the water heater in the kitchen. Observed 1 dead lizard under a table in the dining area.”

Ad

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 20+ roach excrement on the wall by the water heater in the kitchen.”

***TACOCRAFT TAQUERIA & TEQUILA

5829 SW 73RD STREET

SOUTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed flies landed on the open container on the plate with sugar and spices.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 flies in the new added bar area. Some of the flies landed on the plate with sugar and chili powder. Also approximately 5 flies in the drink station area where servers picking up foods from the kitchen.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed bug zapper stored above chest freezer and trays shelf.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed the front door was left open with flies inside the establishment.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cut tomatoes (53°F - Cold Holding); cheese (56°F - Cold Holding); Pico de Gallo (53°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (53°F - Cold Holding) at the reach in cooler by the kitchen. The operator mentioned they prepared all items at 14:00. They moved all items to another cooler.**Repeat Violation**.”

“No plan review submitted and approved - bar area added.”

***BEACHES BAR & GRILL SUNRISE CAFE

LEXINGTON BY HOTEL RL

4299 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7+ live roaches crawling underneath the front bar equipment’s, 3+ live roaches underneath the kitchen reach in cooler located in front of the steamer, 30+ live roaches crawling on the kitchen wall , ware washing area and crawling on the floor in the same areas.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 + dead roaches underneath bar equipment’s, 6+ dead roaches underneath the breakfast counter. and underneath kitchen and ware washing equipment’s.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed some on the Kitchen area.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed accumulation of debris, cardboard, and some other items on the floor behind and underneath the bar equipment’s. Observed walk in cooler and walk in freezer floor soiled and also the beach bar floor is soiled. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***MARCOS DELI

Ad

707 NORTH BROADWALK

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 2 live cockroaches on clean cutting board stored above triple sink. Operator killed and went to sanitize cutting board. - Observed 1 live roach in unisex bathroom. Operator killed and sanitized sanitize area. - Observed 1 live roach crawling on floor in hallway by storage area. Operator killed and sanitized area. - Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling inside bag of salt inside storage cabinet inside in kitchen area. Operator discarded. - Observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling on interior of storage cabinet wall in kitchen area. Operator attempted to kill and sanitized area. -Observed 1 live roach crawling on kitchen floor next to hand sink. Operator attempted to kill and sanitize area. - Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall next to true reach in cooler where assorted Non TCS beverages stored. Operator killed and sanitized area. - Observed 2 live roaches inside shelving unit where bags of dried rice and beans are stored. Did not observe roaches in or on product. Operator attempted to kill and sanitize areas.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches on floor in corner next to flip top. Operator went to discard and sanitize area. - Observed approximately 10 dead roaches inside storage cabinet in kitchen. Operator went to discard and sanitize area. - Observed approximately 5 dead roaches inside shelving unit where dry rice and beans are stored in kitchen area. Did not observe roaches in or on product. Operator went to discard dead roaches and sanitize areas.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed on interior lip of small and large ice machine at front counter.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked yucca, cooked pork,ropa vieja, cooked tamales, cooked rice and beans, cooked yellow rice all cooling at 44-50°F at 11:37am. Per operator, made yesterday. Did ambient temperature of reach in and observed ambient temperature at 41°F. Educated operator on cooling techniques and emailed cooling guide. 2.) Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling inside bag of salt inside storage cabinet inside in kitchen. Operator discarded.”

Ad

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked yuca, cooked pork, ropa vieja, cooked tamales, cooked rice and beans, cooked yellow rice all cooling at 44-50°F at 11:37am. Per operator, made yesterday. Did ambient temperature of reach in and observed ambient temperature at 41°F. Educated operator on cooling techniques and emailed cooling guide.”

“Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area, food, clean equipment and utensils, or single-service items. 1.) Observed hair brush stored on cutting board at front counter area. Operator removed and sanitized area. Corrected on site. 2.) Observed employee cell phone and wallet on flip top cutting board in rear kitchen area. Operator removed and sanitized cutting board.”

***ASIAN CORNER THAI SUSHI

1100 NE 4TH AVENUE

Ad

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 5 rodent droppings on chairs stacked in dry storage area attached to kitchen. Approximately 2 on shelving with canned goods and small appliances. Approximately 17 on floor under stacked chairs and stored pans. Approximately 2 rodent droppings at front counter sushi area under shelving with canned drinks. Operator immediately began cleaning and sanitizing the areas.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter - sushi display - left unit - krab (50°F); right unit - fish (48-51°F). Per operator items have been in unit less than 2 hours. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F or below. Operator moved items to reach in to quick chill. Walk in cooler - cream cheese (43-44°F); tofu (43-44°F); cooked rice (43-44°F). Per operator door may have been ajar. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F or below. Operator moved all TCS items to cook line reach in. Cook line - grill - garlic in oil (70°F). Per operator item was placed out less than an hour ago. Reviewed the options of time and temperature control. Operator moved item to reach in to quick chill.”

Ad

“Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. Cook line - Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine over 200ppm). Operator remade solution. Chlorine 100ppm. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”