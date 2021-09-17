Partly Cloudy icon
Car crashes into beauty salon in West Park, leaving large hole in wall

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Parker Branton, Reporter

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a beauty salon in West Park Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Purple Palace Barber & Beauty Salon at 5600 Pembroke Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6 a.m. as the car was towed away.

A large hole could be seen in the wall of the building.

The business owner told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that he was told cops were chasing another car and the driver who struck the building was an innocent woman who is around 20 years old.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, however, has not confirmed whether the crash was the result of a chase.

Authorities also have not yet said whether anyone was injured.

