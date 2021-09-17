Change may finally come after Surfside condo collapse

After days of debating and hours of expert testimony, a list of changes, suggestions, and possibly new laws are headed to legislature following the devastating condominium collapse in Surfside.

After days of debating and hours of expert testimony, a list of changes, suggestions, and possibly new laws are headed to legislature following the devastating condominium collapse in Surfside.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After days of debating and hours of expert testimony, a list of recommended changes, suggestions, and new laws are headed to legislature following the devastating condominium collapse in Surfside.

The list of over 20 recommendations, new laws, and regulations, which were voted upon by senators, congressmen, and mayors, is headed to Florida legislature in hopes of preventing what occurred in Surfside.

Among the big items on that list is changing the recertification process. A panel of legislators and experts voted 12 to 2 to insist that the recertification process be changed from every 40 years to every 30 years instead.

They also want condominium residents to be informed, and to make sure condominiums have money to make needed and life-saving repairs.

Countless engineers have testified, and it’s likely that what happened in Surfside wasn’t just one issue, but a whole bunch of problems.

Currently, detectives are still trying to determine why the Champlain Towers South building fell.

Ad

For the full list of recommendations, click here.