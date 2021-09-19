Possible migrants seen running from shore in Miami Beach

In a cell phone video, a number of people can be seen jumping from the boat and taking off running.

As Scott Kobrick was meditating on the beach Saturday night, he said a boat with possible migrants came racing to shore.

“All of sudden, I see a boat speeding into the coast and into the beach,” he said.

“All of a sudden, the boat pulls up and bunch of people jumped out,” he said. “About 10 or so people are start sprinting. Some of them ran over on to that pathway, some ran under these ropes.”

A cell phone captured a police helicopter circling the area.

“They had the spotlight on them and once the spotlight was on them they were running,” said Jason Beckett a Miami Beach resident.

On the ground, cameras captured a border patrol vehicle and a massive police presence near 24th Street and Collins Avenue.

Witnesses said at least seven men were seen running off of the boat and into the Main Street area, but police have not said whether they have detained any migrants.