BSO: Woman found floating in Weston lake identified

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Weston, Broward County
Woman's body pulled from Weston lake identified

WESTON, Fla. – The identity of a woman found floating in a Weston late last week has been released by investigators.

The body of 28-year-old Brenda Braganza was discovered on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 4:25 p.m. in a lake near the 1300 block of Three Village Road after Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to to a call.

The Broward County Medical Examiner is still doing testing on the body to determine the cause and manner of Braganza’s death. Meanwhile, the investigation into how the woman ended up in the water continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or BSO Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at (954) 321-4289.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

