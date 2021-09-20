Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to $904 million in total

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you’re feeling lucky — and we mean really lucky — there are close to a billion dollars at stake between the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots that have been steadily climbing.

Powerball is up to $472 million after the jackpot rolled over Sunday, while Mega Millions is up to $432 million, lottery officials say.

Powerball’s next drawing is at 10:59 p.m Monday. Mega Millions will be pulled Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Both multistate games are available in Florida.

If you’re trying to visualize that winning moment, Florida Lottery says that jackpot winners have the option to take their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $312.8 million for the current Mega Millions prize or $342 million for Powerball.

Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. on the night of drawings.