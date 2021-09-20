Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

Local News

Video shows man turn ‘hangry’ into ‘horrifying’ battery at North Miami restaurant

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, North Miami, Crime

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – This will make your stomach turn. An argument over food turned violent in North Miami with a waitress on the receiving end of punches to the face.

A man who was upset over his wait time threw a bunch of flyers at a 22-year-old mother who was working as a waitress at Randy’s Restaurant.

“As soon as I confronted him and said he was going to jail, he hit me ... He punched me really hard and I fell,” she said.

The victim’s mother said it was horrifying to see the man punching and kicking her daughter while she was helpless on the floor. The victim said she doesn’t feel safe going back to work.

Surveillance videos show there was a commotion in the restaurant that got worse outside before fled in a white Nissan Maxima.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the attacker to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe is covering the Surfside building collapse and other news for Local 10 News.

twitter

instagram