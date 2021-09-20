Video shows man turn ‘hangry’ into ‘horrifying’ battery at North Miami restaurant

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – This will make your stomach turn. An argument over food turned violent in North Miami with a waitress on the receiving end of punches to the face.

A man who was upset over his wait time threw a bunch of flyers at a 22-year-old mother who was working as a waitress at Randy’s Restaurant.

“As soon as I confronted him and said he was going to jail, he hit me ... He punched me really hard and I fell,” she said.

The victim’s mother said it was horrifying to see the man punching and kicking her daughter while she was helpless on the floor. The victim said she doesn’t feel safe going back to work.

Surveillance videos show there was a commotion in the restaurant that got worse outside before fled in a white Nissan Maxima.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the attacker to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.