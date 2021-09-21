DeSantis announces new Florida surgeon general

Dr. Joseph Ladapo comes from UCLA and replaces Scott Rivkees, who has not been seen in months.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo comes from UCLA and replaces Scott Rivkees, who has not been seen in months.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida has a new surgeon general.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been hired to replace Scott Rivkees who has not been seen in many months.

Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA.

Last month Ladapo wrote an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal headlined “Masks Are a Distraction From the Pandemic Reality,” saying that mask mandates may “have unintended consequences that outweigh the benefits.”

His bio on UCLA’s website says he graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

According to that bio, Ladapo’s “primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease. ... Previously, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine and as a Staff Fellow at the Food and Drug Administration.”

Ad

Click here to see his CV.