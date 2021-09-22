26-year-old man accused of physically assaulting girlfriend in Miami

MIAMI – A man in Miami has been charged for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend during an argument inside of his home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Saturday, June 19, at approximately 10:12 p.m., the victim and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Christopher Andrew Delgado, were involved in a verbal dispute at his house.

As the argument escalated, she informed Delgado she was going to leave and began collecting her belongings.

As she attempted to pick up her belongings, Delgado struck her arm, causing her to drop her cellphone. Then, he pushed her. That is when she quickly grabbed her phone and belongings from the ground and ran towards the front door.

As she approached the door, Delgado opened it for her moments before shoving her out of the residence with force.

She then ran towards the elevator and called 911.

Police say she suffered scratches to her nose, left shoulder, and arms.

Over two months later, on Aug. 25, he turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Correctional Facility.

Ad

He has since been charged with one count of simple battery, a first degree misdemeanor.