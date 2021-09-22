Miami-Dade Police host blood drives across South Florida in hopes of saving officer in critical condition

The “Big Red Bus,” a mobile blood donation center by OneBlood, will be parked at multiple locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties from Wednesday through Thursday as the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) and other agencies host blood drives for MDPD Canine Officer Francisco “Frank” Sangineto.

The “Big Red Bus,” a mobile blood donation center by OneBlood, will be parked at multiple locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties from Wednesday through Thursday as the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) and other agencies host blood drives for MDPD Canine Officer Francisco “Frank” Sangineto.

DORAL, Fla. – The “Big Red Bus,” a mobile blood donation center by OneBlood, will be parked at multiple locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties from Wednesday through Thursday as the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) and other agencies host blood drives for MDPD Canine Officer Francisco “Frank” Sangineto.

Sangineto is need of type A positive (A+) blood and plasma as he battles COVID-19 and is in critical condition.

“He is in the ICU still,” says Cynthia Fernandez, a longtime friend of Sangineto. “He’s been in ICU for a while.” I’m just here to donate as I am ‘A’ positive.”

“Just continue to pray and donate if you can,” she added. “He’s a great person and father.”

Officers from the Aventura Police Department also arrived on Wednesday morning to make donations for their friend and colleague.

“We are here to support Frank and his family,” said Aventura Canine Police Officer Luis Chaidz. “Canine is a small community, and he needs help right now, so, we’re pulling in together and do something for him.”

Ad

Sangineto has A positive (A+) blood. Therefore, all officers, other first responders, and members of the public who also have that blood type, along with all O negative universal donors, are invited to come out and donate.

Below, view the locations and schedule for the blood drive:

Miami-Dade and Broward County blood drive hosted by Miami-Dade Police and OneBlood. (Courtesy of Miami-Dade Police)

“Please come out. Come out and do your part,” said Chaidz. “Today it’s someone else, but tomorrow it might be you that needs help.” Let’s do this for each other.

To find a donor center or a Big Red Bus by OndBlood, click here.