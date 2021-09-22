WATCH LIVE: New Florida surgeon general, DeSantis to issue new pandemic rule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s new Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, issued a new emergency rule Wednesday that states parents must be the ones to decide whether their children need to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.

Under the rule, parents or legal guardians will decide whether their child “attends school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic.”

Parents and legal guardians may also choose to have their child quarantine for up to seven days from the date of last direct contact with the person who tested positive.

The emergency rule, however, states that students must stay home from school if they are sick and quarantine if they test positive for the virus until they receive a negative COVID-19 test and are no longer symptomatic, or 10 days have passed since their symptoms began.

The student may also return to school if they receive written permission from a doctor or advanced nurse practitioner.

The new rule replaces a previous one that required students to quarantine for at least four days after being exposed to someone who had tested positive.

The emergency rule immediately went into effect after being issued Wednesday.

READ FULL EMERGENCY RULE BELOW: