Suspect arrested for drugging man and stealing his watch, faces several charges

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A transgender woman is facing strong arm robbery and grand theft charges, following accusations that she drugged and robbed several men across South Florida.

John Cecil Collins, 29, allegedly robbed men of their expensive watches, police said.

The robberies occurred in the City of Miami and Miami Beach over the course of several months.

According to an arrest report, the last incident this past March, happened outside of Baoli Miami Restaurant and Lounge on 1906 Collins Avenue. Police said Collins offered the victim a drink that made him nauseous. That’s when the victim exited the vehicle and was followed by Collins.

Police said Collins forcibly removed a watch, valued at $30,000 from the victim’s wrist.

Collins was arrested in June driving a rented Porsche Panamera and charged with grand theft, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of cocaine.

Collins is currently out on probation in Columbia County, Florida.